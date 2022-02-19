Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 496,929 Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 496,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $14,719,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,675,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,377,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $995,000.

NASDAQ:EDNCU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

