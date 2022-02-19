Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,389 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 72.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $668.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

LX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

