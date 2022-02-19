Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 530,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Velocity Acquisition worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of VELO opened at $9.71 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

