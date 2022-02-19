Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

