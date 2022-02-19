Marshall Wace LLP Invests $5.36 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 552,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth $21,825,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth $10,280,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth $7,275,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth $6,318,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth $3,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

THCP stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

