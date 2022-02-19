Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,256,905 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 166,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13,629.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 185,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 160,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,603,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,694,000 after buying an additional 1,827,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

