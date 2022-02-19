Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 111.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 125,264 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 324,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 301,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,137,000 after acquiring an additional 99,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $154.34 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $133.94 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.57.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516 over the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

