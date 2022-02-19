Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 16,606,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. Matterport has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

