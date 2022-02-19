Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,671,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,769,000. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,852,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,898,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,487,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,599 shares of company stock valued at $494,406 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

