Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 79.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,683 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 239.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 323,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

