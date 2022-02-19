Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $9,386,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $218,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 200.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after buying an additional 100,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

