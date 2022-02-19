Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2,641.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

MTD stock opened at $1,408.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,533.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,516.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

