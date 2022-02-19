Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after purchasing an additional 241,807 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $99.48.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
