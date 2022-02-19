Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 5,829.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGRO. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

