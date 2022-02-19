MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) vs. Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Financial Analysis

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MaxLinear and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 2 7 0 2.78 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 1 1 0 2.50

MaxLinear presently has a consensus target price of $72.70, indicating a potential upside of 19.51%. Given MaxLinear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $478.60 million 9.76 -$98.59 million ($0.15) -405.51 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -1.30% 26.85% 11.15% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

Volatility & Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

