Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $3.94. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 1,609 shares trading hands.
MTL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.
About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)
Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mechel PAO (MTL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.