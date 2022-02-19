MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,522 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 92.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $12.10 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAX shares. decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.