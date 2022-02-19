Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

MBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

