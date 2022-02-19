Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.
Shares of MBIN stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.
MBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.