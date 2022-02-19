Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $30.08 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 46,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

