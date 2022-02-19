Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Mercury General makes up 1.7% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Mercury General worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 14.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 666.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

