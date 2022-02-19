Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 304,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 30.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

