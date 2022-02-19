Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Alison Sasser Sells 112 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Alison Sasser sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $10,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Alison Sasser sold 128 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $11,770.88.

NYSE MTH opened at $93.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 583.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.