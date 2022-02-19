Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.
NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $278.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $21.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
