Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Cap of $10.57 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $45,610.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001351 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,764,931 coins and its circulating supply is 79,764,833 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.