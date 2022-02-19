Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABMD opened at $298.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

