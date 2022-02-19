Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,329 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

PLTR stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

