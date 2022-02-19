Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.78 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
