Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 390 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

