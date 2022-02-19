MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Buys $248,363.64 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

