MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Reaches $565,718.50

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $565,718.50 and $45.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00070427 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 446,571,136 coins and its circulating supply is 169,269,208 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

