Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 43,837 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 43,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,747,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SNAP traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,022,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,593,102. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

