Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.93. 34,228,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,399,703. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

