Millennium Management LLC Acquires 892,993 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892,993 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $37,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in News during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in News by 98.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in News during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in News during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in News by 676.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

