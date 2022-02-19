Millennium Management LLC Has $40.20 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $40,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 39.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 715,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 201,916 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $4,087,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $378,221. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAV stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

