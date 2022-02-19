Millennium Management LLC Takes $35.69 Million Position in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,047,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,688,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Engagesmart Inc has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.
Engagesmart Profile
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.