Millennium Management LLC Takes $35.69 Million Position in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,047,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,688,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Engagesmart Inc has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Engagesmart Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.