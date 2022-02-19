Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 290,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $37,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,514 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after buying an additional 887,145 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after buying an additional 772,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,128,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.85.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $116.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $121.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

