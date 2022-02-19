Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.96 or 0.00089830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $40.42 million and approximately $273,901.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.93 or 0.06851435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,134.04 or 1.00248834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00049644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00051469 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

