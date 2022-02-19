Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives $305.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBPFF. Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 305 ($4.13) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of MBPFF stock remained flat at $$3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

