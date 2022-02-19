MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,369. The stock has a market cap of $278.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

