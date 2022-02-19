Mizuho Trims Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price to $170.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $179.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.00.

CPT stock opened at $161.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $159.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

