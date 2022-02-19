MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 14,355 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 178.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,523,000 after purchasing an additional 651,865 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,649,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after acquiring an additional 282,369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 102,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 252,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $265.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.52. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

