MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,601 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

NYSE:BX opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

