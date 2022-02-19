MML Investors Services LLC Buys 4,733 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

TEAM stock opened at $298.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

