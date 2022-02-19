MML Investors Services LLC Buys 5,929 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

