MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,478 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

