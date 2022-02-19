MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,737 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

FDIS stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18.

