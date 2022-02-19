MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 325 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $480.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $438.81 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

