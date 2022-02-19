Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 3,415 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MODN stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $920.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $45.25.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
About Model N
Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.
