Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDVA) Short Interest Update

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDVA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE MDVA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 1,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

