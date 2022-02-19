Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Lora D. Blum Sells 4,338 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MNTV stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNTV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $9,638,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $1,662,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $3,621,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $257,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

